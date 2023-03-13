95th Academy Awards | Check Full List

It is a historic moment for India, as the country bagged not one but two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday.
RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' brought second Oscar in the Best Original Song category while documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' bagged the Oscar Awards in Best Documentary Short Film category.
Meanwhile, the following are the awardees who won the award in the various categories:
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor in a supporting role
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actress in a supporting role
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best original score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best makeup and hairstyling
The Whale
Best costume design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best original screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best adapted screenplay
Women Talking
Best sound
Top Gun: Maverick
Best film editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best visual effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
Best international feature film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best animated feature
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Best documentary feature
Navalny
Best live action short
An Irish Goodbye
Best animated short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse