95th Academy Awards | Check Full List

It is a historic moment for India, as the country bagged not one but two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday.

RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' brought second Oscar in the Best Original Song category while documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' bagged the Oscar Awards in Best Documentary Short Film category.

Meanwhile, the following are the awardees who won the award in the various categories:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actress in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Whale

Best costume design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best adapted screenplay

Women Talking

Best sound

Top Gun: Maverick

Best film editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Best documentary feature

Navalny

Best live action short

An Irish Goodbye

Best animated short