95th Academy Awards | Check Full List

India bagged not one but two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards.
It is a historic moment for India, as the country bagged not one but two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday.

RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' brought second Oscar in the Best Original Song category while documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' bagged the Oscar Awards in Best Documentary Short Film category.

Meanwhile, the following are the awardees who won the award in the various categories:

Best Picture

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale 

Best actress

  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor in a supporting role

  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actress in a supporting role

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Best director

  • Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best original score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Best makeup and hairstyling

  • The Whale

Best costume design

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Best original screenplay

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Best adapted screenplay

  • Women Talking

Best sound

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best film editing

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Best production design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Best visual effects

  • Avatar: The Way of Water 

Best international feature film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Best animated feature

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley 

Best documentary feature

  • Navalny 

Best live action short

  • An Irish Goodbye

Best animated short

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

