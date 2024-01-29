8th Season of Northeast International Fashion Week Concludes in Guwahati

Northeast International Fashion Week (NEIFW), one of the most highly anticipated fashion events in the region announce the successful conclusion of its 8th season.
The event was held on January 27 and 28, 2024 at the South Point School in Guwahati's Barsapara bringing together aspiring and notable Fashion Designers from India and abroad to showcase their exclusive creations, all for a noble cause.
NEIFW has always been a prominent event in the fashion industry, attracting Fashion Designers from all over the Northeast as well as neighboring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. This season, the event was particularly captivating as it focused on spreading social awareness through fashion.
With the opening theme of "Fashion for all," NEIFW created an inclusive platform where designers, kids, teens, and fashion enthusiasts could exhibit their passion for fashion. Attendees from all corners of India participated in this grand event, showcasing their love for fashion and supporting a cause.
In line with NEIFW's tradition of incorporating social causes, this season's focus was on raising awareness for animal shelter, old-age animals, and animal adoption. Collaborating with various animal welfare organizations, including the renowned international NGO PETA, NEIFW championed the cause of animals and stressed the importance of their well-being.
Prasantt Ghosh, an esteemed fashion designer and choreographer known for reviving the legacy of northeast rich handloom crafts globally, spearheaded NEIFW 2024. With his passion for fashion and commitment to making a difference in society, Ghosh captivated the audience and promoted social awareness like never before.
The 8th Season of NEIFW was powered and hosted by the team of Kreative People, led by Prasantt Ghosh. With their collective expertise and the participation of talented designers, NEIFW 2024 proved to be an enthralling event that celebrated fashion while advocating for social causes.