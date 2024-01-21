8th Season of 'Northeast International Fashion Week' on Jan 27-28 in Guwahati

It is also an amazing platform for collaboration with neighbouring countries and people from different cultures, this event is a great platform for the young talents to showcase their talent and win interest worldwide. Most importantly the objective of the event is to create brand awareness among the public and media associated with the fashion industry of the North East. There are also fashion accessories stalls from budding and established entrepreneurs in this event.

The 8th Season of (NEIFW) Northeast International Fashion Week 2024 has a host of aspiring Fashion Designers from all over northeast states and also from neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan along with some amazing designers lined up from all over India.

The magnificent event is powered and hosted by the team of Kreative People - under Prasantt Ghosh, one of the best fashion designers and fashion choreographers in Northeast, India. Since 2015, Prasantt Ghosh and his team have been working rigorously on creating the biggest platform for the future of fashion and integrating the Northeast’s rich handloom crafts internationally.