Leena J Singh & Sanjukta Dutta Brings a Mélange of Fashion Inspirations at Lakmé Fashion Week

Leena J Singh’s label ‘Ashima Leena’ unveiled their latest collection “Nature’s Grove” which displayed the beauty of nature as an inspiration for her creations at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
The prints resonated in a variety of forms to present a grand bouquet of leaves, which were the favoured motif in various hues. The beauty of the bamboo was visualised in black and white, along with water colours that were serene in blue and aqua with a touch of royal blue, which added a regal vibe. A hint of autumn leaves was visible in shades of mustard, while the delicate embroidery depicted in shells and tiny stones were added to complete the look inspired by Mother Nature.
Giving life to the collection Leena paid homage to florals on an elegant mix of fluid and draped satin, silk, and sheer flowing organza. Leena’s silhouettes catered to the stylish desires of contemporary fashion followers,with saris forming a definite entry on the ramp with glittering prints and embroidery.
The fluid capes, flared palazzos, swirling skirts, and practical shirts created a great wardrobe mix for the coming season,while the occasional sheer element in the ensembles was the high point of the collection.
Leena J Singh shared,“I have been a part of the industry for the past 33 years. It's immensely gratifying to come full circle, as I initially showcased my work at the very first Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in India in 1999 when I served as a board member of FDCI."
Leena Singh’s label ‘Ashima Leena’ offered a grand look at fashion with the “Nature’s Grove” range that was aimed at the 21st century stylish buyer.
Sanjukta Dutta’s latest collection “Sapoon” offered a mix of elegance and style at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. “Sapoon”, which means ‘dreams’, was a mélange of construction and creativity as Sanjukta displayed traditional as well as contemporary trends to buyers. Predominantly in black, colours were also seen in all their vibrant finery, while a symphony of Indian motifs and prints played a fashionable medley for the ethnic and Indo-western ensembles.
The “Sapoon” collection was also about simplicity and styles. Making an impressive entry on the ramp was the beautiful Mekhela Chador, a favourite of Sanjukta, which was visible in all its forms. Stunning saris, ornate lehengas, floor kissing skirts and luxurious gowns completed the line. There was an amazing merging of Indian artisanal aspects with Assamese fabrics that brought forth a new fashion dimension. Intricate detailing was Sanjukta’s focal point along with textures and timeless craftsmanship.
Popular star Adah Sharma made a striking entry in a luxurious, gold sari and choli duo with a lush corsage on the shoulder to end the show.
Sanjukta Dutta shared, “I had a wonderful experience presenting my collection 'Sapoon' at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. I wove dreams with threads, blending tradition with contemporary style. In a palette dominated by black, vibrant colors danced with Indian motifs, creating a symphony of elegance and fashion."
Adah Sharma said, “Walking for Sanjukta Dutta was a delightful experience. What's unique is, this is the first time I've ever walked barefoot on a ramp. The saree I am wearing is exceptionally beautiful, and the entire collection is a work of art. I thoroughly enjoyed my time walking for Sanjukta."
Sanjukta Dutta’s “Sapoon”collection, once again highlighted the textiles and crafts of India’s North Eastern region and presented them in a modern avatar for the requirements of the stylish global trendsetter.
