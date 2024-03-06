94 Eminent Artists to Receive Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2022 & 2023 Today

Besides the Akademi Awards for the years 2022 and 2023, the President of India will also bestow the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) to seven eminent artists (one joint fellowship) in the ceremony.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) is the highest honour given to eminent artists in the field of performing arts for their exceptional contribution to his/her performing art form.