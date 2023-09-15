5 Assam Artists Among 84 to be Conferred ‘Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award’

Addressing a press conference on the award ceremony, Chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Dr. Sandhya Purecha said the awards is a national honour bestowed on performing artists as well as teachers and scholars in the field of performing arts. The recipients are selected by the Akademi’s General Council, consisting of distinguished musicians, dancers, theatre artists and scholars in these disciplines and nominees of the Government of India, States Governments, and Union Territories.