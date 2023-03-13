RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Brings Second Oscar to India for Best Original Song

Its a double win for India as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' brought second Oscar in Best Original Song category on Monday in the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

'Naatu Naatu' won the awards by beating big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose took the center stage on behalf of the team to accept the honour.

Meanwhile, Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the event when the Keeravani and Chandrabose accepted the Academy Award.

Earlier, Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' bagged the Best Original song trophy for the song 'Naatu Naatu' at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

'Naatu Naatu' was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.