9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Invites Entries from Across India

Veteran actor Boman Irani spoke affectionately about the festival and its importance.

“I look forward to visiting the festival again. I am enthusiastic about the recognition that the BVFF helps bring to the most talented film-makers from the North-East. It truly embodies inclusivity and fosters a spirit of open dialogue,” Irani said.

Director, producer and actor Prakash Jha was upbeat about the upcoming edition of the BVFF. “This film festival takes great efforts to popularise the best films from in and around the North-east. BVFF is a great ambassador for Indian cinema because of the way it amalgamates creativity and a comprehensive outlook through the lens of creativity and talent promotion,” he exclaimed.

Writer-director Krishna DK was effusive in his praise for the festival. “The efforts taken by the organisers in getting every minute detail right, enables every movie maker to showcase their talent on a grand scale. The fact that the festival is entering its ninth edition is proof enough that it has created a significant difference in the attitude towards regional and budding film-makers.”