A Quick Guide to Setting Up or Updating Your Netflix Household

Setting Up or Updating Your Netflix Household: Netflix Household is a convenient feature that allows you to organize and manage the devices connected to your Netflix account at your primary viewing location. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to set up or update your Netflix Household for seamless streaming on your TV.

What is a Netflix Household?

A Netflix household is essentially a group of devices linked to the internet at your main Netflix viewing location. Devices using the same Netflix account and connected to the same internet connection as your TV automatically become part of your Netflix household.

Setting Up or Updating Your Netflix Household: Step-by-Step

Access the Netflix Home Screen Navigate to the Netflix home screen on your TV. Press the left button on your remote to open the menu.

Select "Manage Netflix Household" From the menu, choose "Get Help" and then "Manage Netflix Household." Note: If you can't find this option, consider using a different TV device.

Confirm or Update Netflix Household Choose either "Confirm Netflix Household" or "Update My Netflix Household."

Choose Verification Method Opt for either "Send Email" or "Send Text" for a verification link. The link will be sent to your account's email or phone number (Note: Links expire after 15 minutes).

Resend or Choose Alternatives If you don't receive the link, click "Resend Email" or "Resend Text," or select other options. You can also choose "Remind Me Later" if needed.

Verification Process Once received, confirm by selecting "Yes, This Was Me" in the email or tapping the link in the text. Confirm Netflix Household or Update Netflix Household to proceed.

Confirmation and Continue A confirmation will be displayed on your TV screen. You'll also receive a confirmation email. Select "Continue to Netflix" to start watching.



Important points

The term "Internet connection" refers to both wired and wireless connections.

Multiple Wi-Fi networks may be associated with your Netflix Household, but only one primary network.

If using a different ISP account or external IP address, additional verification may be required.

Ensure you set up or update your Netflix Household from a device connected to your preferred or most-used internet connection.

Conclusion

Setting up or updating your Netflix Household is a straightforward process that ensures a smooth streaming experience across your devices. Follow these steps to organize your Netflix-connected devices effortlessly and enjoy your favorite content hassle-free.