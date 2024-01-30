Latest Blox Fruits Codes (as of January 2024)

Latest Blox Fruits Codes: Hey there—we've got your back! Jump into the world of Blox Fruits with our special codes. These codes are like a treasure chest, giving you cool stuff like extra experience, money, titles, and even fixing up your character's stats. Whether you want to beat tough enemies, tackle big boss battles, or just cruise around causing trouble, our Blox Fruits codes are your secret weapons.
Sure, we haven't seen many new Blox Fruits codes lately, which is a bummer for lots of players. But guess what? There are still plenty of codes that work right now, giving you double XP and free stat resets. We're always on the lookout for new codes, and we promise to update this guide whenever we find them. So, it's a good idea to save this page or make it a favorite. That way, you won't miss out when new Blox Fruits codes show up in the game.
Get ready for a super cool adventure full of rewards and challenges – Blox Fruits and our codes are like your sidekicks on this awesome journey. Raise the anchor and sail away to a world of fun and power!
NEWTROLL – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience
SECRET_ADMIN – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience
KITT_RESET – Redeem for Stat Reset
ADMIN_TROLL – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience
CHANDLER – Redeem for 0 Beli
SUB2CAPTAINMAUI – Redeem for 2x Experience
kittgaming – Redeem for Rewards
Sub2Fer999 – Redeem for 2x Experience
Enyu_is_Pro – Redeem for 2x Experience
Magicbus – Redeem for 2x Experience
JCWK – Redeem for Experience
Starcodeheo – Redeem for 2x Experience
Bluxxy – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
fudd10_v2 – Redeem for 2 Beli
SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience
SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Redeem for Stat Reset
Sub2NoobMaster123 – Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
Sub2UncleKizaru – Redeem for Stat Refund
Sub2Daigrock – Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
Axiore – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
TantaiGaming – Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
StrawHatMaine – Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
Sub2OfficialNoobie – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
Fudd10 – Redeem for $1
Bignews – Redeem for In-Game Title
TheGreatAce – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
ADMIN_STRENGTH – Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes)
DRAGONABUSE – Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes)
NOOB2PRO – Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes)
DEVSCOOKING – Redeem for 2x Experience
CODE_SERVICIO – Redeem for 2x Experience
E_SERVICIO – Redeem for 2x Experience
15B_BESTBROTHERS – Redeem for 2x Experience
NOOB_REFUND – Redeem for Stat Reset
TY_FOR_WATCHING – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
GAMER_ROBOT_1M – Redeem for One Hour and 30 Minutes of 2x Experience Boost
ADMINGIVEAWAY – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET – Redeem for Stat Reset
GAMERROBOT_YT – Redeem for 2x Experience
RESET_5B – Redeem to refund points
EXP_5B – Redeem for 2x EXP Boost
3BVISITS – Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x EXP
UPD16 – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP
1MLIKES_RESET – Redeem for Stat Reset
2BILLION – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x EXP
THIRDSEA – Redeem for Stat Reset
UPD15 – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP
UPD14 – Redeem code for XP
ShutDownFix2 – Redeem code for 2x Experience
1BILLION – Redeem code for two hours of 2x Experience
XMASEXP – Redeem code for 2x Experience
XMASRESET – Redeem code for Stat Reset
UPDATE11 – Redeem code for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience
POINTSRESET – Redeem code for a point reset
Stat Refund – UPDATE10
15 Minutes of 2x Experience – CONTROL
youtuber_shipbattle – Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes)
STAFFBATTLE – Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes)
JULYUPDATE_RESET – Redeem for Stat Reset
Unlocking the power of codes in Blox Fruits is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you make the most of the available codes:
Launch Blox Fruits.
Click on the Tiny Blue Twitter Bird icon on the left side of the screen.
Enter a code from our active list and press "Try."
Understanding the gameplay mechanics is crucial for success in Blox Fruits. Here's a quick guide to help you navigate the seas:
Choose Your Faction: Decide whether to join the Marines or Pirates faction.
Complete Quests: Earn XP and Beli, the local currency, by undertaking quests.
Acquire Resources: Spend Beli on swords, guns, Blox Fruits, and boats for island exploration.
PvP Battles: Engage in faction-based PvP battles from level 20 onwards.
For those seeking a change of scenery, here are five Roblox adventure games similar to Blox Fruits:
