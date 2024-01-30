Technology

Latest Blox Fruits Codes (as of January 2024)

Pratidin Bureau

Latest Blox Fruits Codes: Hey there—we've got your back! Jump into the world of Blox Fruits with our special codes. These codes are like a treasure chest, giving you cool stuff like extra experience, money, titles, and even fixing up your character's stats. Whether you want to beat tough enemies, tackle big boss battles, or just cruise around causing trouble, our Blox Fruits codes are your secret weapons.

Sure, we haven't seen many new Blox Fruits codes lately, which is a bummer for lots of players. But guess what? There are still plenty of codes that work right now, giving you double XP and free stat resets. We're always on the lookout for new codes, and we promise to update this guide whenever we find them. So, it's a good idea to save this page or make it a favorite. That way, you won't miss out when new Blox Fruits codes show up in the game.

All Active Blox Fruits Codes (January 2024)

Get ready for a super cool adventure full of rewards and challenges – Blox Fruits and our codes are like your sidekicks on this awesome journey. Raise the anchor and sail away to a world of fun and power!

  • NEWTROLL – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience

  • SECRET_ADMIN – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience

  • KITT_RESET – Redeem for Stat Reset

  • ADMIN_TROLL – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience

  • CHANDLER – Redeem for 0 Beli

  • SUB2CAPTAINMAUI – Redeem for 2x Experience

  • kittgaming – Redeem for Rewards

  • Sub2Fer999 – Redeem for 2x Experience

  • Enyu_is_Pro – Redeem for 2x Experience

  • Magicbus – Redeem for 2x Experience

  • JCWK – Redeem for Experience

  • Starcodeheo – Redeem for 2x Experience

  • Bluxxy – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • fudd10_v2 – Redeem for 2 Beli

  • SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Redeem for Stat Reset

  • Sub2NoobMaster123 – Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • Sub2UncleKizaru – Redeem for Stat Refund

  • Sub2Daigrock – Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • Axiore – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • TantaiGaming – Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • StrawHatMaine – Redeem for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • Sub2OfficialNoobie – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • Fudd10 – Redeem for $1

  • Bignews – Redeem for In-Game Title

  • TheGreatAce – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

All Expired Blox Fruits Codes

  • ADMIN_STRENGTH – Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes)

  • DRAGONABUSE – Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes)

  • NOOB2PRO – Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes)

  • DEVSCOOKING – Redeem for 2x Experience

  • CODE_SERVICIO – Redeem for 2x Experience

  • E_SERVICIO – Redeem for 2x Experience

  • 15B_BESTBROTHERS – Redeem for 2x Experience

  • NOOB_REFUND – Redeem for Stat Reset

  • TY_FOR_WATCHING – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • GAMER_ROBOT_1M – Redeem for One Hour and 30 Minutes of 2x Experience Boost

  • ADMINGIVEAWAY – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET – Redeem for Stat Reset

  • GAMERROBOT_YT – Redeem for 2x Experience

  • ADMINGIVEAWAY – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

  • RESET_5B – Redeem to refund points

  • EXP_5B – Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

  • 3BVISITS – Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x EXP

  • UPD16 – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP

  • 1MLIKES_RESET – Redeem for Stat Reset

  • 2BILLION – Redeem for 20 Minutes of 2x EXP

  • THIRDSEA – Redeem for Stat Reset

  • UPD15 – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP

  • UPD14 – Redeem code for XP

  • ShutDownFix2 – Redeem code for 2x Experience

  • 1BILLION – Redeem code for two hours of 2x Experience

  • XMASEXP – Redeem code for 2x Experience

  • XMASRESET – Redeem code for Stat Reset

  • UPDATE11 – Redeem code for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience

  • POINTSRESET – Redeem code for a point reset

  • Stat Refund – UPDATE10

  • 15 Minutes of 2x Experience – CONTROL

  • youtuber_shipbattle – Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes)

  • STAFFBATTLE – Redeem for 2x Experience (20 Minutes)

  • JULYUPDATE_RESET – Redeem for Stat Reset

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

Unlocking the power of codes in Blox Fruits is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you make the most of the available codes:

  • Launch Blox Fruits.

  • Click on the Tiny Blue Twitter Bird icon on the left side of the screen.

  • Enter a code from our active list and press "Try."

How to Play Blox Fruits

Understanding the gameplay mechanics is crucial for success in Blox Fruits. Here's a quick guide to help you navigate the seas:

  • Choose Your Faction: Decide whether to join the Marines or Pirates faction.

  • Complete Quests: Earn XP and Beli, the local currency, by undertaking quests.

  • Acquire Resources: Spend Beli on swords, guns, Blox Fruits, and boats for island exploration.

  • PvP Battles: Engage in faction-based PvP battles from level 20 onwards.

Exploring Beyond Blox Fruits: Similar Games to Try

For those seeking a change of scenery, here are five Roblox adventure games similar to Blox Fruits:

Roblox

  • Developer(s): Roblox Corporation

  • Publisher(s): Roblox Corporation

  • Platform(s): PC, iOS, Android, Xbox One, PS4

  • Released: September 1, 2006

Sea of Thieves

  • Release Date: 20/03/2018, updated in 2023

  • Out Now: PC, Xbox One and Xbox X|S

  • Skill Rating: 11+ year-olds

  • Components: 3D First-Person, Day and Night, Open World, Persistant World and Weather

Terraria

  • Release Date: 25/11/2013, updated in 2019

  • Out Now: 3DS and 2DS, Amazon Fire, Android, Mac, PC, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One and iOS

  • Skill Rating: 8+ year-olds

  • Components: 2D Side-On, Blocks, Day and Night, Persistant World, Pixels and Weather

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

  • Release Date: 28/01/2022

  • Out Now: Switch

  • Skill Rating: 10+ year-olds

  • Components: 3D Third-Person, Cartoon, Day and Night, Open World and Weather

The Tomorrow Children

  • Release Date: 06/09/2016, updated in 2022

  • Out Now: PS4 and PS5

  • Skill Rating: 8+ year-olds

  • Components: 3D Third-Person, Day and Night, Open World, Persistant World and Weather

Risk of Rain (Series)

  • Release Date: 08/11/2014, updated in 2023

  • Out Now: Mac, PC, PS Vita, PS4, Switch and Xbox One

  • Skill Rating: 10+ year-olds

  • Components: 2D Side-On and Pixels

