Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release: Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Film Streams on Zee5

The wait is finally over for fans of Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor. After a modest theatrical run earlier this year, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is set for its digital premiere. The romantic drama, directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, will be available to stream onZee5 starting September 5, 2025.

From Theatre to OTT

Released in cinemas on July 11, 2025, the film struggled to pull crowds, collecting just about ₹1.77 crore at the box office. While critics praised the music, the storytelling received mixed to negative reviews. With its digital release, however, the film may finally find the quiet, reflective audience it was meant for—romance lovers, literature enthusiasts, and those seeking an emotional drama far removed from action-heavy blockbusters.

Cast and Performances

The film boasts an interesting mix of seasoned performers and fresh faces:

Actor Role Vikrant Massey Jahaan – a visually impaired musician Shanaya Kapoor Saba – a theatre artist (debut role) Zain Khan Durrani Abhinav – Jahaan’s friend, adds tension Javed Khan King Himself – cameo appearance

Vikrant Massey once again slips into a brooding, heartfelt role with ease, while Shanaya Kapoor makes her much-talked-about acting debut. Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, was initially set to debut in Bedhadak (a shelved project) but instead began her journey with this Ruskin Bond-inspired story.

Reflecting on her debut, Shanaya said:

“Playing Saba felt like the right way to begin my journey. She’s an aspiring, fearless artist who deeply resonated with me. Working alongside Vikrant Massey was a gift—his support made bringing Saba to life far less daunting.”

Plot and Inspiration

Inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, the film tells the story of Jahaan (Massey), a blind pianist, and Saba (Kapoor), a young theatre artist. Their chance meeting on a train journey through the Himalayas sparks an unusual connection. What begins with playful banter and shared dreams turns into an emotional love story not dependent on sight but on vulnerability and mutual understanding.

The film explores themes of independence, resilience, and the fragility of love. It also takes creative liberties—such as Saba blindfolding herself for days as part of her acting process and a dramatic Europe detour that complicates the love triangle with Abhinav (played by Zain Khan Durrani). While some of these moments stretch believability, they underline the film’s Bollywood-style emotional highs and lows.

Music and Reception

If there’s one aspect of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan that won consistent praise, it’s the music. Composed by Vishal Mishra, the soulful soundtrack features vocals by Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, and Mishra himself. Critics described the music as soothing and heartfelt—perhaps the film’s strongest asset.

The Hindustan Times review summed it up:

“The music is soothing and perhaps the only element that truly works. In the end, the film feels like a love letter that never reached its destination.”

Looking Ahead

With this project marking her entry into Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor is already lining up future roles. She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s survival thriller Tu Yaa Main opposite Adarsh Gourav, backed by Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Reports also suggest she’s set to play a double role in Student of the Year 3, a six-episode web series directed by Reema Maya under Karan Johar’s banner.

Why Watch on OTT?

Though its theatrical reception was underwhelming, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan offers a unique romantic narrative that might resonate better in the intimacy of home viewing. It’s not a flawless love story—some pacing issues and over-the-top choices stand out—but it carries a certain old-world charm. With its mountain backdrops, soulful piano notes, and heartfelt performances, it’s comfort viewing for a rainy evening or a reflective mood.

“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” begins streaming on Zee5 from September 5, 2025—its second chance at winning over audiences. Whether you’re in it for Vikrant Massey’s emotional depth, Shanaya Kapoor’s debut, or simply the music, this imperfect yet tender love story could be worth curling up with.

Also Read:

Kadhikan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan and Mukesh’s Malayalam Film Online