Aashram Season 4: Everything You Need to Know About Bobby Deol’s Return in his most talked about OTT Drama

After captivating audiences with his intense role in Animal (2023), Bobby Deol is once again ready to revive one of his most talked-about performances – Baba Nirala in Aashram. This gritty OTT drama series, which marked Deol’s successful digital debut, is gearing up for its much-awaited fourth season. Here's everything we know so far about the return of Aashram and its controversial godman.

Aashram: A Quick Recap

Launched in August 2020 on MX Player, Aashram became an instant hit, thanks to its amazing storytelling narrative and Bobby Deol’s striking transformation into the shady self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala. The show, directed by veteran filmmaker Prakash Jha, explores themes of blind faith, exploitation, and the dark nexus of politics and religion.

Following the overwhelming response to the debut season, the makers wasted no time. Season 2 premiered in November 2020, and Season 3 followed two years later in June 2022. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

When Will Aashram Season 4 Release?

Aashram Season 4 was officially renewed in 2023, and a teaser was also released. Originally, the series was speculated to return in December 2024. However, the release has since been delayed, and no fixed date has been announced yet.

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, creator Prakash Jha offered a hopeful update. “The five episodes that are set to be released will reveal that Aashram zinda hai [The aashram is alive]. We are still talking about Season 4. A fresh story has been written, but I have told the team that while I will mentor it, somebody else must direct it. However, it all depends on the decision taken by the platform. We’re yet to see how things will pan out,” he said.

This hints that while scripting and conceptualization are in progress, the final green light from the platform (MX Player) is awaited.

What to Expect from the New Season

Season 4 is expected to pick up where the second part of Season 3 left off. Similar to how Season 1 was split into two parts with closely scheduled releases, the next installment may continue this format.

The story of Baba Nirala is far from over. The teaser suggests that Aashram will return with renewed energy and fresh conflicts. Expect more political games, spiritual manipulation, and the ever-thickening web surrounding the central characters.

Returning Cast

Most of the core cast is expected to reprise their roles:

Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala

Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa Swami, Nirala’s loyal yet cunning aide

Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi, the bold wrestler-turned-rebel disciple

Tushar Pandey, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, and Tridha Choudhury are also anticipated to return in pivotal roles.

Aaditi Pohankar’s character Pammi shocked fans with her comeback in the teaser, leaving viewers curious about her next move and potential confrontation with the Baba.

Why Aashram Remains Relevant

Aashram is more than just an OTT thriller. It’s a reflection of how blind faith can be manipulated, and how spiritual leaders can wield unchecked power. Its raw depiction of corruption, exploitation, and gender politics continues to spark conversations.

Bobby Deol, who called playing negative roles “fun,” redefined his career with this character. His portrayal of the modern-day ‘Gabbar Singh’ has been met with both critical acclaim and mass appeal.

Final Thoughts

While Aashram Season 4’s official release date is still under wraps, the excitement around its return is undeniable. With Bobby Deol set to once again don the robe of the enigmatic Baba Nirala, fans are hopeful that the wait will soon be over. Stay tuned for more updates as the story of Aashram continues to unfold.

