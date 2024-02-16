Action Thriller 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Title Track Release On Feb 19

The creators of the soon-to-be-released action thriller movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are prepared to reveal the film's title track.
On Friday, Akshay took to Instagram to share a new poster of the upcoming track along with the caption, "Bade ka swag, chote ka style 3 Days To Go! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Title Track Out on Feb 19. Stay tuned!"
The poster shows Akshay and Tiger looking stylish in olive green clothes, with the 'Khiladi' actor sporting a moustache.
The main song from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release on February 19.
The movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is scheduled for release in theaters on Eid 2024.
Filmed in various places like Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this Indian movie is gaining attention for its large production and cinematic visuals reminiscent of Hollywood.
The movie showcases Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating antagonist role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in important roles.
The film's official teaser, revealed recently, was well-received by fans.
Speaking about the teaser, Ali Abbas Zafar earlier said, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024."
"The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem. I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; Ali's magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we've put into this project," producer Jackky Bhagnani added.
The movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to compete directly with Ajay Devgn's historical sports drama 'Maidaan' in Bollywood.