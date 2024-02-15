Jatin Bora Starrer ‘Challenge’ Announced - Unique Venture in Indian Cinema

Determined to work actively in the entertainment industry of Assam, Mumbai Cine Melody has announced a full-length film titled 'Challenge' starring superstar Jatin Bora and produced by M Masme Alam.
Following the success of local language films at the national level, the film will be released nationally.
Although the film will be made primarily in the Assamese language, it is planned to dub in Hindi and Bengali versions as well.
The film will star Assam's superstar Jatin Bora in the lead role and he will be paired with a Bollywood actress. The name of the actress will be revealed soon. This film will also feature a number of leading artists from Assam and Bengal.
The film will be directed by NJ and a group of young directors, with Abhijit Bhattacharya writing the screenplay and dialogues.
The music will be directed by Ajay Phukan with five beautiful songs to be featured sung by famous singers of Assamese industry and Bollywood.
Gogo is the film’s director and action of Rajesh Kannad (South). Along with Assam, the film will also be filmed at Delhi, Lucknow, and Ramoji Studio in Hyderabad, with Syed Hafizul Islam in charge of the production.
Shooting of the film is slated to start from the second week of May.