Actor Achyut Potdar, Known for Parinda and 3 Idiots, No More

Veteran Marathi actor Achyut Potdar, known for his versatile performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away on Monday, August 18, 2025. He was 91.

Advertisment

Potdar breathed his last at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he had been admitted following health complications. While the cause of death has not been revealed, his funeral is scheduled to take place today, August 19, in Thane. News of his demise surfaced after a private channel paid tribute to him on its official Instagram handle.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Potdar acted in over 125 films, leaving behind a rich legacy that bridged commercially successful and critically acclaimed cinema. His filmography includes classics such as Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Rangeela, Vaastav, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2 and Ventilator.

Potdar earned immense popularity for his portrayal of the stern professor in Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, a role that also turned him into a pop culture phenomenon with his line, “Arey kehna kya chahte ho”, gaining viral fame on social media.

Beyond films, he had an equally successful career in television. He appeared in acclaimed serials like Bharat Ek Khoj, All The Best (Doordarshan), Pradhan Mantri (Zee TV), Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo (Zee TV), Aahat (Sony TV), Wagle Ki Duniya and Majha Hoshil Na (Zee Marathi).

Potdar’s journey to cinema was as remarkable as his performances. Before stepping into acting at the age of 44, he served as a professor in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and later joined the Indian Army, retiring as a captain in 1967. He went on to work with Indian Oil as an executive for nearly 25 years before retiring in 1992 at the age of 58.

Over the years, Potdar became a beloved character actor whose presence lent depth and authenticity to every role he portrayed. His contributions to Indian cinema and television will be fondly remembered by generations of audiences.

Also Read: Satyapal Malik Dies, Who Was J&K Governor During the Abrogation of 370