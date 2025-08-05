Satyapal Malik Dies, Who Was J&K; Governor During the Abrogation of 370

Veteran politician and former governor Chaudhary Satyapal Malik passed away today at 1:10 PM at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, after battling a prolonged illness at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by his personal secretary through an official post on his verified X account.

Malik had been admitted to RML Hospital on May 11, 2025, following a severe urinary tract infection that developed into prolonged kidney issues. His condition worsened as both kidneys stopped functioning, requiring dialysis and prolonged critical care in the ICU.

Born on July 24, 1946, in Uttar Pradesh, Malik began his political journey as an MLA from 1974 to 1977. He went on to serve two terms in the Rajya Sabha and later as a Lok Sabha MP (1989–91) from Aligarh, representing the Janata Dal.

He was appointed Governor of Bihar in October 2017, briefly took on additional charge of Odisha, and then served as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. His tenure in J&K coincided with the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, a pivotal moment in India’s constitutional and political history. Malik later held gubernatorial posts in Goa and Meghalaya before retiring from office in October 2022.

Satyapal Malik leaves behind a legacy as one of the most outspoken and polarizing figures in Indian politics. He was often unapologetically blunt, unafraid to challenge the establishment, and positioned himself as a principled whistleblower even in the face of grave allegations.

Whether viewed as a fearless reformer or a controversial administrator, Malik’s political career was marked by his willingness to stand at the center of historic and often turbulent shifts in Indian governance.