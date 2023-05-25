Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Ties The Knot With Rupali Barua From Assam

Popular Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi has married Rupali Barua from Assam in a ceremony on Thursday at a Kolkata club.
Ashish Vidhyarthi has worked in 11 languages in over 200 films. The popular actor was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua, an Indian actor, singer, and theatre artist. She is the daughter of Shakuntala Barua an actress of the yesteryears.
Rupali Barua, who is from Guwahati, is a fashion entrepreneur and has been associated with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata.
Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua had a quiet registry marriage with their immediate family and close friends in attendance.
Following their marriage Ashish Vidyarthi said, "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening."
The wedding was followed by a formal reception.
Known for working in several film industries, the veteran actor was born in Delhi on June 19, 1962. Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in several Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films in a career that started in 1986.
Till date he has worked in over 300 films in 11 languages. Ashish Vidyarthi played the role of VP Menon in his first movie Sardar, that was based on the life of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.
However, his first release was Drohkaal, for which he had won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in the year 1995.
He is also known for his role as Ashutosh, in 1942:A Love Story. Ashish Vidyarthi also received the Star Screen Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, for the 1996 film Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin.