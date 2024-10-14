Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away At 57 After Long Battle With Cancer

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, known for his versatile roles on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', passed away on Monday, at the age of 57. His death comes after a battle with liver cancer, a diagnosis he received a few years ago.
The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning. Parchure had been largely absent from the showbiz scene as he underwent treatment for the disease.
However, he made a commendable return to television with a role in the Marathi film Alibaba Aani Chalishitale Chor, which was met with positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. His resilience was particularly celebrated at the Zee Natya Gaurav Puraskar, where he received warm applause.
Survived by his mother, wife, and daughter, Parchure leaves behind a legacy of work spanning several popular Marathi and Hindi films, including Narbachi Wadi, Khatta Meetha, Style, Navra Maza Navsacha, All The Best, and Billu. His television credits are equally impressive, featuring prominent shows such as Majha Hoshil Na, Comedy Nights With Kapil, and Badi Door Se Aaye Hai.
As tributes pour in on social media, fans remember Atul Parchure not just for his talent but also for his remarkable spirit in the face of adversity. His contributions to Indian cinema and television will undoubtedly be missed.