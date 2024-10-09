Ratan Tata No More, Business Titan Passes Away At 86

Tata was receiving treatment for age-related ailments. Confirming his demise, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka took to X writing, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P."