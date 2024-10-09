Ratan Tata No More, Business Titan Passes Away At 86

Businessman-philanthropist Ratan Tata is no more. The Tata Group Chairman Emeritus passed away at the age of 86 years after he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier where he passed away.
Tata was receiving treatment for age-related ailments. Confirming his demise, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka took to X writing, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P."
In February 2022, the Assam government bestowed the state's highest civilian honour on Tata, the 'Assam Baibhav'. Through his philanthropic work, Ratan Tata touched many lives. In Assam, the government partnered with Tata Group to provide cancer care along with the recent partnership to set up a semiconductor plant.
Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, and took over reigns of the Tata Group as 'Director' in 1981. In 1991, he was made the Chairman of the Group.