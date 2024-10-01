Actor Govinda Accidently Shoots Himself In Knee With His Revolver; Hospitalized

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was hospitalized early this morning following an accidental shooting incident at his residence.
According to reports, the mishap occurred around 4:45 AM when the actor accidentally discharged his licensed revolver while checking it before leaving for an early morning flight to Kolkata. The bullet struck his knee, necessitating immediate medical attention.
He was admitted to CRITICare Hospital in Mumbai at 5:15 AM. According to hospital officials, Govinda is currently reported to be out of danger. However, his family and team have not yet issued an official statement regarding his condition.
Govinda, widely recognized for his roles in comedy hits such as Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Swarg, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Babu, Rajaji, and Partner, has been relatively inactive in recent years.
His last film, Rangeela Raja, directed by Pahlaj Nihalani, was released in 2019 but did not perform well commercially, prompting the actor to take a hiatus from the silver screen.