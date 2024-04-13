Actor Ram Charan Set to Receive Honorary Doctorate from Vels University, Chennai

Actor Ram Charan is slated to be conferred with an honorary doctorate from Vels University in Chennai on April 13, joining the esteemed company of recipients such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Director Shankar.
Since his debut in the 2007 film 'Chirutha,' Ram Charan has been lauded for his performances in various movies. He has garnered acclaim and accolades including Nandi Awards, Filmfare Awards, South Indian International Movie Awards, and more. Notably, he has been nominated for the Critics' Choice Awards in the Best Actor category for his role in 'RRR.'
Recognizing his significant contributions to the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship, Vels University is bestowing this honor upon Ram Charan. Alongside him, distinguished individuals like Dr. P Veeramuthuvel, Project Coordinator at Chandrayaan, ISRO; Dr. GSK Velu, Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare; and Padma Shri recipient table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal will also be honored.
On the professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of 'Game Changer,' in which he stars alongside Kiara Advani. The film centers around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer's efforts to combat political corruption by advocating for fair elections to reform governance.
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani previously collaborated in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama,' with 'Game Changer' being directed by S. Shankar.
Additionally, Ram Charan will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, currently untitled and referred to as #RC16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, known for the National Award-winning film 'Uppena,' the Telugu movie will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. A. R. Rahman will compose the music for the film.