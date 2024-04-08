Bollywood Heist Comedy 'Crew' Strikes Gold At Box Office, Sequel In Works

In a refreshing twist for Hindi cinema, the Bollywood heist comedy 'Crew' became a blockbuster sensation, captivating audiences globally with its blend of humor, adventure, and stellar performances.
Led by the talented trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the film has not only thrilled fans but also sparked talks about a potential sequel, as per a recent report by Variety.
Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and written by the dynamic duo behind 'Veere Di Wedding,' Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, 'Crew' follows the escapades of three flight attendants caught up in a daring gold smuggling plot.
Featuring a star-studded cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and Trupti Khamkar, the movie offers laughter and excitement in abundance.
Released over the Easter weekend, 'Crew' quickly soared to success, earning a staggering 100 crores in global box office revenue.
Its opening day earnings of 18.86 crores, as reported by Variety, marked a significant milestone, solidifying its position as one of Bollywood's highest-grossing female-led films.
For producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the triumph of 'Crew' continues their streak of championing narratives centered around women.
Reflecting on their journey to Variety, Rhea expressed her resolve to carve out a space for women in the traditionally male-dominated holiday release calendar.
"We wanted to create a film that felt as impactful and celebratory as any male-led blockbuster," Rhea Kapoor remarked, underscoring the significance of representation and inclusivity in cinema.
Despite past hurdles, including the mixed reception of their previous collaboration 'Thank You for Coming,' the producer duo remains steadfast in their commitment to meaningful storytelling.
With plans in motion for a sequel to 'Veere Di Wedding' and enthusiastic discussions surrounding a follow-up to 'Crew,' Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor continue to push boundaries and reshape the Bollywood landscape.
Rhea told Variety about the proposed sequel for 'Crew,' saying, "I really get scared of sequels, I'm so afraid of them, Ektaa gets so annoyed with me... but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There's so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open-ended."
As anticipation builds for the next installment in the 'Crew' saga, audiences can anticipate more laughter, more excitement, and undoubtedly, more female-led excellence on the big screen.