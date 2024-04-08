Bollywood Heist Comedy 'Crew' Strikes Gold At Box Office, Sequel In Works

Rhea told Variety about the proposed sequel for 'Crew,' saying, "I really get scared of sequels, I'm so afraid of them, Ektaa gets so annoyed with me... but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There's so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open-ended."