Actor Rituraj Singh Dies Of Cardiac Arrest at 59

Prominent actor Rituraj Singh, known for his roles in TV shows like Anupamaa and movies such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, died at his residence on Tuesday due to a heart attack, as confirmed by a close friend. He was 59 years old.
“He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest,” his close friend and actor Amit Behl told PTI.
Singh is survived by his wife and two children.
Producer Sandiip Sikcand shared a statement on Rituraj Singh's demise and wrote, “I am shocked & heartbroken on hearing the news ! Someone posted the news on one of my WhatsApp groups early in the morning and, since, I have just been in shock. I worked closely with Ritu in 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii'. He was one of the few actors who gave me a warm welcome on the show. To say that he was a brilliant actor is an obvious thing, but more than an actor, he was one of the finest human beings that I know. I am really saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace and may his wife and kids get the strength to deal with this loss."
Singh was a well-known presence in television series, movies, and online streaming shows. He played various characters in TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat, and Diya Aur Baati Hum.
Additionally, he took on supporting roles in Hindi movies and appeared in OTT shows like Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven, and Indian Police Force.
Amit Behl said he learnt of the death from actor Pallavi Joshi.