Study Shows Heart Attack Significantly Raises Risk Of Other Health Issues

The primary author, Dr. Marlous Hall, who is an Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Epidemiology at the School of Medicine in Leeds and is involved in Multimorbidity Research at the Leeds Institute for Data Analytics (LIDA), said, "There are around 1.4 million heart attack survivors in the UK who are at high risk of developing further serious health conditions. Our study provides accessible online information of the risk of these health outcomes for specific age, sex and socioeconomic deprivation groups so that individuals surviving a heart attack can be well informed about their future risks, in order to support informed healthcare decision making with their doctor.