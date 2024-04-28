Actor Sahil Khan Arrested In Mahadev Betting App Case After Hours Long Operation

Actor Sahil Khan was apprehended by the Mumbai Police in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.
The arrest was made by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell in Chhattisgarh, following the dismissal of his bail petition by the Bombay High Court. Khan, reportedly evading authorities, was located and detained after a rigorous operation spanning over 40 hours, with the assistance of the Chhattisgarh Police. He is now being transported to Mumbai for legal proceedings.
Khan, known for his roles in films like 'Style' and 'Excuse Me', also holds prominence as a social media influencer. The investigation by the SIT revolves around alleged illicit transactions between specific financial and real estate entities in Chhattisgarh and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app. Among the 32 individuals facing charges, Sahil Khan is one of the prime subjects under scrutiny by the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell, which is meticulously examining his financial records, electronic devices, and other technical assets.
Recently, actress Tamannaah Bhatia was summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell for her involvement in promoting a subsidiary app of the Mahadev betting platform, focusing on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The Mahadev betting app had drawn attention previously when actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, featured in its advertisements, were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation.
Operated by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from Dubai, the Mahadev Online betting app has been under intense scrutiny. The ED's investigation revealed that the app operates from a central office in the UAE. Chandrakar and Uppal allegedly maintained ties with law enforcement, government officials, and politicians, with regular payments made to evade scrutiny from investigative bodies.