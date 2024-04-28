Actor Sahil Khan Arrested In Mahadev Betting App Case After Hours Long Operation

Khan, known for his roles in films like 'Style' and 'Excuse Me', also holds prominence as a social media influencer. The investigation by the SIT revolves around alleged illicit transactions between specific financial and real estate entities in Chhattisgarh and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app. Among the 32 individuals facing charges, Sahil Khan is one of the prime subjects under scrutiny by the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell, which is meticulously examining his financial records, electronic devices, and other technical assets.