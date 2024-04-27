Entertainment

Shruti Haasan's Separation From Santanu Hazarika Confirmed!

Moreover, she recently took a brief hiatus from social media, returning with a cryptic post that hinted at personal growth and introspection.
Shruti Haasan's personal life has once again attracted attention as reports suggest a possible breakup between the actress and her long-time boyfriend, doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika, following their mutual decision to unfollow each other on Instagram.

Confirming the speculation, a source disclosed to Hindustan Times, "They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably." When contacted for a statement, Haasan declined to comment on her personal life, emphasizing the need for privacy, reported HT.

According to sources, the couple has been living separately for approximately a month. Adding to the speculation, Haasan has removed all photos with Hazarika from her Instagram account. Moreover, she recently took a brief hiatus from social media, returning with a cryptic post that hinted at personal growth and introspection.

Haasan and Hazarika initially connected through social media, with the doodle artist initiating conversation by sliding into the actress's DMs. In a previous interview, Haasan shared that their interaction began when she sent Hazarika one of her poems, to which he responded with an elaborate artwork.

