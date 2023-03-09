Actors, Filmmakers, Celebs Attend Last Rites of Actor Satish Kaushik

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik's last rites were attended by many of the celebrities from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood and Rakul Preet Singh mourned the demise of the iconic comic star.

In a tweet, Anupam Kher wrote, “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world,’ but I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Kaushik’s body will be brought to Mumbai on Thursday. The late actor-director even attended veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s Holi party on Tuesday.

Born on April 13, 1956 Satish Kaushik, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. Kaushik was known for starring in movies such as “Mr India”, “Deewana Mastana,” “Ram Lakhan” and “Saajan Chale Sasural” and directing Salman Khan-starrer “Tere Naam”. He was last seen in Rakul Preet Singh starrer “Chhatriwali”. He was set to essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.

Kaushik was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. He was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985. His son, Shanu Kaushik died in 1996 when he was just two years old. In 2012, his daughter Vanshika was born through surrogacy.