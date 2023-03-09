Veteran Bollywood Actor, Director Satish Kaushik No More

Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik has passed away, reportedly following a heart attack. He was 67.
The news was shared by actor Anupam Kher on Twitter.
In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the co-actor of their upcoming movie 'Emergency', also took to Twitter and offered her condolences.
“Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti,” she wrote.
According to information, Kaushik was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in a car. His body is at the Fortis hospital, Gurugram, and will be brought to Mumbai after postmortem.
Born on April 13, 1956, Satish Kaushik was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s.
He directed Sridevi's film, "Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja" and later "Prem", both disasters, but he got his big hit with "Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain" and also "Tere Sang", among many others.