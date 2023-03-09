Veteran Bollywood Actor, Director Satish Kaushik No More

Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik has passed away, reportedly following a heart attack. He was 67.

The news was shared by actor Anupam Kher on Twitter.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"