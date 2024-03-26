Actress Jennifer Emerges Victorious in Sexual Harassment Case Against TMKOC Producer

Actress Jennifer Mistry, renowned for her role in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," has emerged victorious in a sexual harassment case against the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi.
Confirming the court's ruling on Tuesday, Mistry disclosed that the verdict was delivered on February 15, 2024. Modi has been directed to settle Mistry's outstanding payments, along with an additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh.
Speaking to the media, Mistry revealed, "Asit Kumar Modi has been instructed to clear my dues, amounting to approximately Rs 25-30 lakh, and pay an extra Rs 5 lakh for harassment." Despite the court's decision, Mistry expressed dismay over the non-receipt of her pending dues and the absence of punitive action against the show's Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.
Emphasizing that the verdict validates her genuine grievances, Mistry stressed, "While I'm relieved that my harassment has been acknowledged, I feel justice has not been fully served."
Mistry, known for portraying Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, departed from the show in 2023 and later lodged a complaint against Modi, Ramani, and Bajaj for alleged workplace sexual harassment, invoking sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.
Modi responded to the FIR by denying all allegations and providing a statement to the police. He stated, "We are unaware of any FIR being filed. The matter is under investigation, and hence, we refrain from making further comments."
"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," a long-running and highly successful television show, has captivated audiences for over 15 years.