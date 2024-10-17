Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Leaves ED Office in Guwahati After Questioning

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia was seen exiting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Guwahati on Thursday after being interrogated by officials for eight hours. The Baahubali star arrived at the ED office at 1:25 PM, accompanied by her mother, who was seen waiting for her during the questioning.
Tamannaah arrived in a commercial vehicle with the registration number AS 12 BC 6327. Reports indicate that she is being questioned regarding her involvement in promoting an illegal online cricket advertisement, a matter that has drawn significant attention.
This incident is not the actress's first encounter with the ED, as she has been summoned for questioning multiple times by the Maharashtra ED in the past. However, the specific reasons for her summons by the Guwahati office remain unclear, with speculation suggesting a connection to ongoing investigations from Maharashtra.
Sources report that the Bollywood star will be spending the night at Hotel Radisson Blu, where she was seen being escorted under tight security by the Guwahati police.
She is expected to visit the Kamakhya temple tomorrow.