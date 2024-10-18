Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Avoids Media

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia visited the Maa Kamakhya temple situated on the Nilachal hills in Guwahati on Friday, accompanied by her parents. The Baahubali star refrained from commenting to reporters who approached her during the visit.
Her temple visit follows a lengthy interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, where she was questioned for eight hours regarding her involvement in promoting an illegal online cricket advertisement. Tamannaah arrived at the ED office at 1:25 PM, with her mother waiting for her during the questioning.
She was seen leaving the ED office in a commercial vehicle with registration number AS 12 BC 6327. This is not Tamannaah's first encounter with the ED; she has been summoned multiple times by the Maharashtra office in the past. However, the reasons for her summons by the Guwahati office remain unclear, leading to speculation about possible links to ongoing investigations in Maharashtra.
Tamannaah spent the night at Hotel Radisson Blu, accompanied by Guwahati police under tight security.