Adil Hussain Awarded Best Actor for Two Films at Indo-German Film Week
Internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain bagged two awards at Indo-German Film Week for two of his films, reports emerged on Thursday.
Adil Hussain bagged the award for Best Actor for two films- Footprints on Water and Max, Min and Meowzaki- at the IndoGerman FilmWeek 2023.
Announcing his achievement on his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Thrilled to announce and Grateful to IndoGerman FilmWeek for Best Actor Award for two of my films #FootPrintsOnWater Awarded the Best Debut Film by Nathalia Syam and #MaxMinMeozaki awarded Best Film by Padmakumar M.”
It may be mentioned that last year Hussain won the Best Actor award at the UK Asian Film Festival for his film Footprints on Water.
Footprints on Water is an English movie directed by Nathalia Syam and features actors including Assam-born Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Lena and Danny Sura as lead characters.
Max, Min and Meowzaki, on the other hand, is a comedy movie directed by Padmakumar M and features Asil Hussain, Nafisa Ali, Mandira Bedi as lead actors.