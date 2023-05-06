Adil Hussain Nominated For Best Actor at New York Indian Film Festival

Bringing laurels to Assam, renowned actor Adil Hussain has been nominated for the best actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival 2023. He has been nominated for the film ‘Footprints On Water’.
Making the announcement, the actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Nominated for the best actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival 2023. for the film #FootPrintsOnWater... Hope peop like the film! Directed by Nathalia Syam.”
‘Footprints on Water’ is an upcoming English movie directed by Nathalia Syam and features actors including Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Lena and Danny Sura as lead characters. The British feature film follows an “illegal immigrant father in the UK, who looks for his missing daughter while trying to avoid the police radar.”
Adil Hussain has worked in Indian cinema, including art house cinema and mainstream Bollywood, as well as international cinema. Some of his well-renowned works include – ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’ and ‘Life of Pi’.
In 2021, the versatile actor bagged the Best Actor Male Award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival. He won the award for his role in the film "Raahgir". He also received National Film Awards (Special Jury) at the 2017 National Film Awards for Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki.
Adil has also starred in films ranging in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Norwegian and French.