Adil Hussain Nominated For Best Actor at New York Indian Film Festival

Adil Hussain has worked in Indian cinema, including art house cinema and mainstream Bollywood, as well as international cinema. Some of his well-renowned works include – ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’ and ‘Life of Pi’.

In 2021, the versatile actor bagged the Best Actor Male Award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival. He won the award for his role in the film "Raahgir". He also received National Film Awards (Special Jury) at the 2017 National Film Awards for Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki.

Adil has also starred in films ranging in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Norwegian and French.