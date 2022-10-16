Adil Hussain Shares Interesting Stories in the Closing Ceremony of #TheConclave2022

The two-day program of The Conclave 2022 has come to an end on Sunday with internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain joined by Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi.

During the ceremony, Adil Hussain talked about his life and sharing several interesting stories said, “I come from Goalpara and in my youth started working in mobile theatres. At that time, I met Dhrubajit Choudhury. I was inspired by him as he was an Assamese litterateur and he had an amazing understanding of the Mahabharata and Gita and he introduced Gita to me in 1985. From there I began my journey.”

“I generally don’t glorify the word struggle because I did not feel that as a struggle. My view was that I had my sights set and it was up to me to decide my path to the destination. Just like a good movie needs correct casting, in the same way if I don’t cast myself in the correct way in my life, it will not be a good story. I have cast myself in a way that I felt strongly in my heart that I am in love with acting,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director of Pratidin Media Group Smitakshi B Goswami gave vote of thanks at the closing ceremony.