Adil Hussain Slammed By Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Kabir Singh Remark

Renowned actor Adil Hussain was slammed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after he criticised Kabir Singh saying he regrets acting in the film. In a post on X, Vanga said that he would replace Adil's face using AI in the film.
Adil Hussain, who played the Dean of the college in Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, said on a podcast that the film was 'misogynist' and he regretted playing a part in it.
After the podcast went viral, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took a jibe at the actor on X saying that Adil's belief in 30 art films did not get him as much fame as the blockbuster film that he regrets.
"Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help Now smile properly," wrote Vanga on X.
Adil Hussain, who was seen in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, said on AP Podcast that he was not aware what Kabir Singh was about when he assented to playing the role. "That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on," the actor said.
Adil recalled going to the theatre to watch the film and walking out after 20 minutes. He called it a 'misogynist' film and said that he wouldn't recommend it even to his wife.
“I think a film like this, it celebrates something which is not beneficial for the society. It legitimizes male misogyny. It legitimizes violence against anybody for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it and it should not be glorified," said Adil Hussain.
Adil Hussain said that he tried to turn down the role in the film and asked for a massive pay cheque. However, the makers agreed to pay him the amount which left him with no choice.
"I told my manager, ask them lot of money and they will say no but they agreed so I went and did it and I liked the scene. The scene I did is a good scene so I thought the film is also going to be good. So I go to watch the film and I thought what am I doing here? You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed," he said.
It may be noted that Kabir Singh was one of the biggest hits of 2019 and was Shahid Kapoor's biggest blockbuster of his career. Last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga returned to the big screen with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.