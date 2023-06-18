Adil Hussain Bags Best Actor Award at Ottawa Indian Film Festival

It may be mentioned that Ottawa Indian Film Festival is the National Capital’s and Eastern Canada’s most preeminent festival dedicated to Indian cinema and all things Indian, with its usual five-day competitive showcase of multi-genre Indian films as well as its roster of events, special screenings, contests, Questions and Answers sessions and workshops. Since 2017, the Festival has been extremely pleased to cultivate an audience for Indian cinema and Indian culture not only in Ottawa but throughout Canada and North America.