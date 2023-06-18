Adil Hussain Bags Best Actor Award at Ottawa Indian Film Festival

Internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain from Assam was yet again honoured with the Best Actor Award at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival (OIFF) in Canada for his movie ‘Footprints on Water’, reports emerged on Sunday.
He was awarded with the honour for his exceptional performance and outstanding portrayal of his character in the critically acclaimed movie.
Expression gratitude after receiving the award, the Assam-born actor in a Twitter post thanked the festival and acknowledged director of the movie, Nathalia Syam, wirter Neetha Syam and producer Mohaan Nadaar for their contributions that led him to receive the award for his performance.
The official Twitter handle of the festival wrote, “Decorated Assamese thespian Adil Hussain wins the Best Actor award for his strong, emphatic turn as a father on the brink of financial and family ruin in Nathalia Syam’s Footprints on Water.”
Footprints on Water is an English movie directed by Nathalia Syam and features actors including Assam-born Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Lena and Danny Sura as lead characters.
It may be mentioned that Ottawa Indian Film Festival is the National Capital’s and Eastern Canada’s most preeminent festival dedicated to Indian cinema and all things Indian, with its usual five-day competitive showcase of multi-genre Indian films as well as its roster of events, special screenings, contests, Questions and Answers sessions and workshops. Since 2017, the Festival has been extremely pleased to cultivate an audience for Indian cinema and Indian culture not only in Ottawa but throughout Canada and North America.