Adil Hussain’s ‘Footprints on Water’ Wins Best Debut Film at NYIFF

‘Footprints on Water’ movie, which featured international acclaimed actor from Assam Adil Hussain, has been awarded the ‘Best Debut Film’ at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), reports emerged on Thursday.
The NYIFF made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday, “Celebrating an Extraordinary Journey! Footprints On Water wins the prestigious title of "Best Debut Film" at NYIFF, as acclaimed by the Film Critics Circle of India. This captivating masterpiece has left lasting impression, stirring hearts with its profound storytelling and mesmerizing performance.”
Earlier, renowned actor Adil Hussain was nominated for the best actor award at the NYIFF 2023 for the above-mentioned film that won the best debut film award.
‘Footprints on Water’ is an upcoming English movie directed by Nathalia Syam and features actors including Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Lena and Danny Sura as lead characters. The British feature film follows an “illegal immigrant father in the UK, who looks for his missing daughter while trying to avoid the police radar.”
Adil Hussain has worked in Indian cinema, including art house cinema and mainstream Bollywood, as well as international cinema. Some of his well-renowned works include – ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’ and ‘Life of Pi’.
In 2021, the versatile actor bagged the Best Actor Male Award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival. He won the award for his role in the film "Raahgir". He also received National Film Awards (Special Jury) at the 2017 National Film Awards for Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki.
Adil has also starred in films ranging in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Norwegian and French.