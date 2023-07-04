Adipurush Leaked Online: Controversy Continues to Haunt Om Raut's Epic Film

Om Raut's highly anticipated magnum opus, Adipurush, has found itself embroiled in a series of controversies. Not only has the film faced criticism from various film bodies, but it has also been dragged to court for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. In a recent development, reports suggest that the movie has been leaked online in high-definition quality, leaving the filmmakers and fans dismayed. The leaked version of Adipurush is said to be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Initially slated for release in theaters, Adipurush is now scheduled to stream on an OTT platform later this month. The film, which presents an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has faced heavy backlash since its release. Critiques and reviewers alike have expressed concerns over certain dialogues in the movie, which were deemed controversial and insensitive. Some of the dialogues that drew significant flak include 'Marega Bete' (Your son will die), 'Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya' (Is this your aunt's garden?), and 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' (Your father's funeral pyre will burn).

In response to the online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of Adipurush decided to revamp the contentious dialogues. However, the controversies surrounding the film show no signs of abating. Last month, the All India Cine Workers Association took the matter into their own hands and wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Mumbai Police, urging them to register a case against the film's creators.

Further intensifying the situation, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed scathing remarks towards the censor board and the filmmakers. The court questioned the effectiveness of the censor board, asking, "What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?" In response to the court's concerns, a notice was issued to dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, seeking an explanation regarding the controversial dialogues.

The leak of Adipurush has only added fuel to the already blazing fire of controversies surrounding the film. Piracy continues to pose a significant threat to the entertainment industry, affecting the revenue of filmmakers and causing distress to artists and crew members. It is crucial for viewers to respect the hard work and creativity that goes into making a film and opt for legal and authorized platforms to enjoy cinematic experiences.

As the release of Adipurush on the OTT platform approaches, fans and critics eagerly await the film's reception. Only time will tell whether the revamped dialogues and the legal actions taken will help address the concerns raised and put an end to the ongoing controversies.