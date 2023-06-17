"Hindu Sentiments Hurt": Right Wing Group Files PIL Against 'Adipurush'

The petition further alleged that the film 'hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner.'

"That the petitioner has preferred the aforesaid Writ petition in the shape of PIL against the feature film "ADIPURUSH" directed by Om Raut which has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner contrary to the description of Hindu religious leaders/characters as described in Ramayana authored by writers like Maharishi Valmiki, Saint Tulsidas etc. The Petitioner being aggrieved, concerned and hurt by such an inaccurate description of the religious leaders/characters in the film 'Adipurush' gave a Representation dated 04.10.2022 to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. However, the said representation has not been responded to as of date", the petition read.