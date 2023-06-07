'Adipurush' Makers Trolled For Reserving One Seat For Lord Hanuman In Every Theatre

With just a few days away from its release, the makers of the much-hyped Prabhas' starrer ‘Adipurush’ have announced that one seat in every theatre will be unsold during the screening of the film and will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman.
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
Ahead of its release, the makers have left no stones unturned in promoting their ambitious project. They announced that out of respect and devotion, they will be reserving one seat for Lord Hanuman in each theatre screening.
Their statement read, "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman."
Meanwhile, the netizens have given mixed reaction to the unique decision made by the makers of the mythological film.
While a few appreciated the gesture, a large section has brutally trolled the team calling it nothing but a marketing gimmick.
Some of the comments –
“All in for devotion, but ye thoda zyada nahi hogaya? Bhakti kam aur marketing gimmick zyada lag raha hai ye.”
“Marketing aisi karo ki 4 log Ghar waapsi kar len.”
“Marketing aisi Karo ki Logo ko lage devotion hai.”
“All these marketing techniques just to sell a terribly made movie.”
“Pehle Historical Scriptures se alag chlo, fir log galiyan denge fir boldo ye toh hm kuch aur bnare hain, fir end main uhni Historical Scriptures ka Religion Card play kro for marketing.”
“How many times will Hanuman see the same film?”
“I don’t think you’ll have to deliberately leave one seat empty. There will be loads of empty seats.”
“Hanuman ji yeh movie dekh kar offend ho jaaenge.”
“Pawan Putra apne Prabhu ram ke saath rehte hai koi fake cheaply made animated movie ke liye unkempt pass samaye nahi. ( trust me I saw the trailer in hall, itna Ganda cgi hai …it looks like an animation movie. And God tye ram Prabhu they made looks more like ravan… and Lanka to Sone ki thi na…. woh itni Gothic black kabse ho gayi).”