After AR Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Her Divorce

Hours after AR Rahman confirmed his separation from his wife Saira Banu, his bassist Mohini Dey took to social media to announce her own divorce. On November 19, Rahman and Saira revealed their decision to part ways after 29 years of marriage.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

The Oscar-winning composer described the decision as “shattering,” expressing regret that they could not reach their hoped-for “grand thirty” anniversary. Reports suggest emotional strain played a key role in the couple’s split, creating an insurmountable gap between them.

Rahman and Saira, who married in 1995, have three children: daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen. Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, took to Instagram, asking the public to respect the family's privacy.

Later that day, Mohini Dey, known for her impressive bass playing, shared a joint Instagram post with her estranged husband, Mark Hartsuch, announcing their mutual decision to separate. The couple confirmed their split was amicable, writing that while they remain close friends, they have decided they want different things in life. "Separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed," they stated.

Despite the separation, Mohini assured followers that they would continue to collaborate on musical projects, including MaMoGi and the Mohini Dey groups. "We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon," she wrote.

Ending her post, Mohini asked for understanding and respect, saying, "We appreciate your support in all the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy."