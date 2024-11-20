AR Rahman and Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years of Marriage

In a heartfelt statement, AR Rahman and his wife Saira have announced their decision to part ways after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 1995, have cited emotional strain and difficulties in their relationship as the reasons behind the separation.

Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, issued an official statement that read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs. Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life.”

AR Rahman took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his sentiments, sharing a poignant message: "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

The couple’s three children—Raheema, Khatija, and Ameen—have also addressed the news on social media, requesting privacy from the public. Raheema shared her father’s post on her Instagram story and urged followers to “keep us in your prayers.” She also reposted a Tamil message emphasizing the importance of privacy, reminding everyone that “it’s their personal issue.” Both Khatija and Ameen echoed similar sentiments, asking for the matter to be handled with the “utmost privacy and respect.”

AR Rahman and Saira’s marriage was arranged by Rahman’s mother, as the renowned composer was busy with his music career. In a previous interview with Simi Garewal, Rahman revealed, “To be honest, I didn’t have time to search for a bride. I was busy with films, including Rangeela in Bombay. But I knew it was the right time to get married. I was 29 and told my mother, ‘Find me a bride.’” Rahman also mentioned that he asked his mother to find a “simple” woman who would allow him to focus on his music, hoping she would inspire him.

The couple’s separation marks the end of a long journey, leaving fans and supporters hoping for healing and privacy for the family during this difficult time.

On the work front, AR Rahman’s recent projects include Dhanush's second directorial venture, Raayan, and upcoming films such as Chhaava, Thug Life, and Gandhi Talks, among others, in multiple languages.