After Salman, Now Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly received death threats on Thursday. In response, authorities have registered a case at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. According to reports, the threatening call was allegedly made by Faizan, a resident of Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
The call was directed to the office of Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s production company. In light of this development, a team from the Bandra Police Station has been dispatched to Raipur to pursue the investigation. Their primary goal is to verify the details and origin of the phone number linked to the threat, with the last known location already traced.
This situation involving Shah Rukh Khan follows a recent series of threats directed at fellow Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Earlier this year, in April, three individuals opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, Mumbai. The assailants, who claimed affiliation with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were subsequently apprehended and jailed.
In October, however, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Assembly member and close friend of Salman Khan, was shot dead outside his son’s office in Mumbai.
Thereafter, Salman received multiple death threats and demands for money with the police investigating them.