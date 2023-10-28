After World Premiere, Film On Hemchandra Goswami To Be Screened In Guwahati

His immense contributions to the development of socio-cultural awareness among his people, the pride he infused in them by establishing the intellectual framework of their literature, his herculean efforts to protect the rich heritage of his land will remain ever memorable. Thanks to great personalities like him, Assamese language and literature emerged from a dark age. Now that the Assamese tongue is once again in the doldrums of neglect, it is absolutely necessary and relevant to remember the life and works of Hemchandra Goswami.