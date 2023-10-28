After World Premiere, Film On Hemchandra Goswami To Be Screened In Guwahati

Hemchandra Goswami, the great scholar who played a pioneering role in the renaissance of Assamese language and literature in late 19th and early 20th century, was a creative writer and poet credited with the penning of the first sonnet in Assamese and several exquisite romantic poems, an eminent editor and tireless literary organizer, a historian and archaeologist whose oeuvre includes a monumental treatise on history of ancient Assam, a 'Descriptive catalogue of Assamese manuscripts', and a massive compilation of Assamese writings in seven volumes.
His immense contributions to the development of socio-cultural awareness among his people, the pride he infused in them by establishing the intellectual framework of their literature, his herculean efforts to protect the rich heritage of his land will remain ever memorable. Thanks to great personalities like him, Assamese language and literature emerged from a dark age. Now that the Assamese tongue is once again in the doldrums of neglect, it is absolutely necessary and relevant to remember the life and works of Hemchandra Goswami.
With this objective as well as the desire to present many hitherto untold facts about him in a new light, his successors have made a documentary titled 'The Greatest Legendary Scholar from Assam Pandit Hemchandra Goswami'. At the initiative of his grandson Dr. Naba Goswami, this documentary was produced on behalf of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation by Sruti's Creation, directed by Tuna Gautom, and researched and scripted by Sruti Jain and Tuna Gautom.
After the successful world premier of the Decumentary in Washington D.C. in 25th June at the aduditorim of Hoff Theatre, University of Maryland along with successful screening at Leicester (U.K.), the India premier will be screened on 29th October 2023 at Vivekananda Kendra, Guwahati 5 p.m. onwards.
We are hopeful this documentary on the great scholar will be enthusiastically received by all well-wishers of Assamese world of letters and culture.