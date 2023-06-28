'The Greatest Legendary Scholar of Assam Pandit Hemchandra Goswami' Receives World Premiere In US

The Embassy of India was represented by Dr. Ravi Kota, Minister of Economics, and Mr. Jag Mohan, Minister of Community Affairs, while Dr. Sanjay Rai, Secretary of the Board of Higher Education, represented the State of Maryland administration. Dr. Rupam Sarmah, a musician, filmmaker, and White House Presidential Innovation Fellow, also attended the event. The event took place at the prestigious Hoff Theater located at the University of Maryland.