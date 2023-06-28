'The Greatest Legendary Scholar of Assam Pandit Hemchandra Goswami' Receives World Premiere In US

WePlanEvents, in collaboration with the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation, organized the highly anticipated world premiere of the documentary film "The Greatest Legendary Scholar of Assam Pandit Hemchandra Goswami."
Renowned Bollywood and Hollywood actor Adil Hussain, along with esteemed guests including Dr. Surya Kanta Hazarika, President of Assam Sahitya Sabha, graced the occasion with their presence.
The Embassy of India was represented by Dr. Ravi Kota, Minister of Economics, and Mr. Jag Mohan, Minister of Community Affairs, while Dr. Sanjay Rai, Secretary of the Board of Higher Education, represented the State of Maryland administration. Dr. Rupam Sarmah, a musician, filmmaker, and White House Presidential Innovation Fellow, also attended the event. The event took place at the prestigious Hoff Theater located at the University of Maryland.
The premiere began with a warm welcome speech by Anjana Bordoloi, Commissioner of Maryland Governor's Commission on South Asian American Affairs and Co-founder of WePlanEvents, expressing her hope that the documentary would serve as an inspiration for the youth and future generations.
Dr. Naba Goswami, Chairman of the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation and grandson of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, shared the foundation's efforts in establishing a digital library and translating Assamese books into English.
Padma Shri Dr. Surya Kanta Hazarika, president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, highlighted the significant contributions of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami to the renaissance of Assamese language and literature, while Adil Hussain expressed gratitude for Goswami's role in preserving Assamese identity.
Mr. Jag Mohan, Minister of Community Affairs from the Embassy of India, emphasized the government's commitment to promoting Assam's rich literature and culture.
The event witnessed a diverse and enthusiastic audience from the Washington DC metro area. The documentary, produced by Dr. Naba Goswami and Sruti's Creation, and directed by Tuna Gautam, offers a captivating glimpse into the life and accomplishments of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami.
Following its successful premiere, "The Greatest Legendary Scholar of Assam Pandit Hemchandra Goswami" will be showcased in other cities across the United States, as well as in London and various countries in the near future.