Aimee Baruah Appointed Core Committee Member of 54th International Film Festival

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah has been appointed as a core committee member of the esteemed 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Known for its influential role in shaping the event, the committee consists of highly regarded individuals from the film industry and government officials.
Under the leadership of the Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports as the Chairman, and the Chief Minister of Goa & Chairman of ESG as the Co-chairman, the Steering Committee for the 54th IFFI comprises official members from various government departments and organizations associated with the film industry.
Alongside Aimee Baruah, the committee boasts the presence of renowned personalities such as acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sarkar of 'The Kerala Story', the controversial screenwriter of 'Adipurush', Manoj Muntashir, BJP leader and actress Khushboo Sunder, and numerous other distinguished figures from the Indian film fraternity.
The Steering Committee holds a crucial role in the planning and organization of the International Film Festival of India. Its responsibilities encompass overseeing the overall organization of the event, reviewing its progress, selecting the Country of Focus, finalizing the opening and closing films, inviting international film celebrities, determining the chief guest for the opening and closing ceremonies, and establishing the various sections of the festival.
The 54th International Film Festival of India is set to be a grand celebration of cinema, attracting filmmakers, artists, and enthusiasts from around the world. With Aimee Baruah's inclusion in the core committee, the festival promises to gain fresh perspectives and enhance the cinematic experience it offers to its global audience.