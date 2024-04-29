AJAKA's Annual Fashion Show 2024: A Celebration of Handloom Couture and Social Impact

AJAKA, the renowned handloom couture brand, hosted its Annual Fashion Show at the exquisite Radisson Blu, Guwahati. The event showcased the brand's latest sustainable fashion collection for 2024-25, in collaboration with Amaaya Kashyap, the Artistic Director, and the esteemed board members of the brand.
In a unique approach, AJAKA chose not to hire professional models for the show. Instead, 30 women from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, academicians, government executives, doctors, social workers, and media personalities, walked the ramp. This decision aimed to promote the weavers' community and empower grassroots artisans.
One of the show's highlights was the presence of Dr. Minoti Barthakur, a 78-year-old cancer survivor since 1993, who graced the ramp as the showstopper. The event was further enriched by the presence of other distinguished personalities such as Smitakshi B Goswami, Director of Pratidin Time, and Dr. Reema Das Mallik, Founder of Illumis Clinic, who also graced the runway, adding to the event's allure.
The show, in association with Radisson Blu, Guwahati, Red FM, Pratidin Time, and Silk Mark, aimed to raise awareness about silk and support grassroots artisans through AADYAA, the NGO behind AJAKA. AADYAA has been working since 2018 on skill development, education, organic farming, and other initiatives to uplift grassroots women.
The event was graced by esteemed guests from various fields, including the administrative department, law, psychology, and business, all with a passion for social welfare.
Ankur Bhuyan, Director of AJAKA Group, felicitated the Guests of Honour, including Indrani Baruah (IGP DGP(CID), Assam), Smitakshi B Goswami (Director, Pratidin Time), Ms. Pomi Baruah (Director of Higher Education), Prashanta Sagar Changmai (DIG Border), and Shalini Shrivastava (President, NF Railway Women’s Welfare Organization).
AJAKA's Annual Fashion Show 2024 was not just a display of exquisite handloom couture but also a testament to the brand's commitment to social impact and sustainable fashion.