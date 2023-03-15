Ajay Devgn Upcoming movies in 2023-2024

Ajay Devgn is a renowned Bollywood actor who has made significant contributions to the Hindi film industry. He has acted in over a hundred films in a career spanning three decades. Along with his acting skills, Devgn is also known for his work as a film director and producer. In this article, we will take a brief look at his upcoming films for 2023-24.

Devgan made his debut in 1991 with the film 'Phool Aur Kaante,' which was a commercial success. His performance was well-received, and he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for it. He followed it up with a series of hits, including 'Jigar,' 'Dilwale,' and 'Suhaag.'

In the late 1990s, Devgan began experimenting with roles and genres. He played a villain in the film 'Khakee' and a comedic role in 'Masti.' He also starred in the critically acclaimed film 'Zakhm,' which won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. His performance in the film 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' was also widely appreciated.

In the 2000s, Devgn continued to work in a variety of roles, including action, drama, and comedy. Some of his notable films during this period include 'Company,' 'Gangaajal,' 'Omkara,' and 'Golmaal.' In 2008, he made his directorial debut with the film 'U Me Aur Hum,' which starred his wife Kajol. He also produced the film 'All The Best: Fun Begins.'

In recent years, Devgn has continued to act, produce, and direct films. Some of his recent hits include 'Singham,' 'Drishyam,' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.' He has also produced films such as 'Shivaay' and 'Total Dhamaal.'

He has proven his versatility as an actor and has also made his mark as a director and producer. His contributions to the Hindi film industry have been significant, and he remains one of the most respected actors in the industry. Here’s the full list of upcoming films for 2023-24.