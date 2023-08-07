Jhanvi Kapoor is a rising star in Bollywood, the Hindi-language film industry in India. She is the daughter of legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Jhanvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the film "Dhadak," which was a remake of the Marathi film "Sairat." Despite the mixed reviews of her debut film, Jhanvi's acting skills and on-screen presence were praised by many. Since then, she has starred in a few more films, including "Ghost Stories," "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," and "Roohi." Jhanvi's performance in "Gunjan Saxena" was particularly well-received, as she played the lead role of India's first female combat pilot.

Jhanvi's career in Bollywood is still in its early stages, but she has already become a prominent figure in the industry. She is known for her fashionable style and her ability to connect with her fans through social media. Jhanvi is also a popular choice for brand endorsements and has been associated with several major brands in India. Despite being the daughter of famous parents, Jhanvi has carved out her own path in the film industry. Her dedication to her craft and willingness to take on challenging roles have earned her a growing fan base. As a young actress, Jhanvi represents the future of Bollywood and is poised to become one of the industry's biggest stars in the years to come. With several films lined up for release, Jhanvi is sure to make her mark on Bollywood in the coming years. Here are the upcoming movies of Jhanvi Kapoor in 2023-2024.