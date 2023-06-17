Akanksha Puri Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant - All you need to know about her

Personal Relationships

Akanksha Puri's personal life has often made headlines. During her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, it was revealed that she was in a relationship with Paras Chabra. However, their romance ended when Paras grew close to Mahira Sharma on the show. The former couple had public arguments when Akanksha appeared as a guest on the show, and even host Salman Khan reprimanded Paras for mocking their relationship. Recently, there have been rumors of romantic involvement between Akanksha Puri and Shiv Thakare, a contestant from Bigg Boss 16. However, Akanksha referred to him affectionately as a "sweetheart" and dismissed the ongoing speculation.