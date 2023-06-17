Akanksha Puri Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant - All you need to know about her

The talented actress Akanksha Puri, who rose to fame after taking home the title of Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, a well-liked matrimonial reality TV series, is now prepared to enthrall viewers in Bigg Boss OTT's second season. This online reality series, hosted by Salman Khan, has greatly excited viewers. As we eagerly await the grand premiere on Saturday, June 17th, let's explore the fascinating life of Akanksha Puri, both on and off the screen.
Akanksha Puri hails from a middle-class family in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father, RK Puri, served as a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, while her mother, Chitra Puri, is an astrologer. She also has a brother named Amitesh Puri, who is a businessman.
Akanksha Puri embarked on her career in the entertainment industry as a model and international cabin crew member. Her talent caught the attention of Studio Green, which paved the way for her debut role in the Tamil action-comedy film "Alex Pandian." Since then, she has appeared in several South Indian movies, including "Praise The Lord" and "Action." Her foray into Hindi cinema began with Madhur Bhandarkar's drama flick "Calendar Girls." However, it was her portrayal of Mata Parvati in the mythological TV show "Vighnahartha Ganesh" that truly brought her into the limelight.
Akanksha Puri achieved fame after emerging as the winner of the matrimonial reality TV show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. The show concluded with a grand finale where she exchanged garlands with popular musician Mika Singh. Despite speculations surrounding their marriage, Akanksha clarified in the media that she is not tying the knot with Mika Singh and confirmed her single status.
Akanksha Puri's personal life has often made headlines. During her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, it was revealed that she was in a relationship with Paras Chabra. However, their romance ended when Paras grew close to Mahira Sharma on the show. The former couple had public arguments when Akanksha appeared as a guest on the show, and even host Salman Khan reprimanded Paras for mocking their relationship. Recently, there have been rumors of romantic involvement between Akanksha Puri and Shiv Thakare, a contestant from Bigg Boss 16. However, Akanksha referred to him affectionately as a "sweetheart" and dismissed the ongoing speculation.